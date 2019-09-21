Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 7,608 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $30,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,328,290,000 after acquiring an additional 51,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,464,000 after acquiring an additional 90,828 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,473,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $634,451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,460 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 985,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $424,503,000 after acquiring an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,934,000 after acquiring an additional 53,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE SHW traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $550.54. 754,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $524.34 and its 200 day moving average is $468.57. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $554.08. The company has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.40.

In other news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.