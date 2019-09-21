Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 48,312 Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,312 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 4.92% of Penn Virginia worth $22,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 51,600.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,577,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other news, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 12,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $421,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven A. Hartman sold 18,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $612,966.28. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.75. 238,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. Penn Virginia Co. has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $88.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $122.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.43 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 47.90% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.