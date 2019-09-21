Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 249,440 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 249,440 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Home Depot worth $164,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Gabelli cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

HD traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.12. 3,741,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,845,533. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $235.49. The company has a market cap of $252.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,266.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

