Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 19,143 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $18,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COO. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 330.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 297,402 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $100,192,000 after purchasing an additional 228,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,566,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,875,314,000 after purchasing an additional 227,435 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 420,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,554,000 after purchasing an additional 224,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 530,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,585,000 after purchasing an additional 171,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.27.

COO stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $302.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,541. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $228.65 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.78 and its 200-day moving average is $309.49.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $984,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

