Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 96,515 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,515 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 4.23% of Interface worth $38,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Interface by 678.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Interface by 87.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Interface by 301.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Interface by 6.1% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

TILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price target on Interface and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,394. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $781.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.51. Interface, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.37 million. Interface had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

