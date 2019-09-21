Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $25,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BLV stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $102.26. 194,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,502. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.46 and a 12-month high of $106.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.