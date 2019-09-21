Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $57.09 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 175,627 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $57,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,058,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,834,000 after acquiring an additional 819,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,884,431,000 after acquiring an additional 599,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,689,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,632. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.41. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $130.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 57.25%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

In related news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,851,003.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,251,117 shares of company stock worth $159,473,823 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.