Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $21.32 Million Stake in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,271 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Curtiss-Wright worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE CW traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 347,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,388. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.26. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $95.23 and a 52 week high of $138.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $910,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,047 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,042. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

