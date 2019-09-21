Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,073,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 194,597 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $112,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,367,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,578,027,000 after buying an additional 1,167,143 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,328,099 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $998,699,000 after purchasing an additional 205,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $670,172,000 after purchasing an additional 340,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 12,269,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $668,579,000 after purchasing an additional 90,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.48. 5,176,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

