Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 10,593 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $65,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.65.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $380.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,361,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,156. The business’s 50 day moving average is $352.37 and its 200-day moving average is $364.72. The company has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

