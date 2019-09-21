West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Boosted by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $903,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,494 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,718,000 after purchasing an additional 170,071 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 829,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 779,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

NYSE:WST traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,687. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.69 and its 200-day moving average is $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.90 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.93%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.35%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

