WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WESBANCO, INC. is a multi-bank holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in general banking business. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill raised WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 419,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,963. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $46.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WesBanco news, Director Stephen J. Callen purchased 7,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.76 per share, with a total value of $236,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $194,449.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,644.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 17,296 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

