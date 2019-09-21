Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $106,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $149,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $329,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $174,176.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,905.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $139,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,446. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.11. 89,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,500. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.64.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

