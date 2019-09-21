Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Blueprint Medicines worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $32,428.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,428.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $938,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,259 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,262. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BPMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. 368,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,870. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.72.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The business had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

