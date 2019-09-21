Wells Fargo & Company MN Invests $3.64 Million in RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 125,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $6,112,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $146,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $1,444,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth about $17,340,000. Institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

REAL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,129. RealReal Inc has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

