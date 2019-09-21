Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $3.69 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.86% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHSC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,208,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,512. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

