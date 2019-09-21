Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 55,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CMBS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,434. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.35. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $54.54.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

