Wedgewood Partners Inc. Sells 95,645 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95,645 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up approximately 5.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $64,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paypal by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,091,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,407,000 after acquiring an additional 151,242 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 144,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $138,008,000 after acquiring an additional 518,599 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Paypal by 350.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 877,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,480,000 after acquiring an additional 683,028 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

PYPL stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.38. 3,991,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.33. The company has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $359,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,394.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 457,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,675,794.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,417 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,700. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

