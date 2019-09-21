Wedgewood Partners Inc. Purchases New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 272,032 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,544,000. Electronic Arts makes up approximately 2.3% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,670,780,000 after buying an additional 1,598,653 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $128,421,000 after buying an additional 1,157,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,715,803 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $680,043,000 after buying an additional 913,279 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after buying an additional 894,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $177,732,000 after buying an additional 737,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Cowen upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $302,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,832.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 168,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,757. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

