WAX Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.82 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. WAX has a total market cap of $30.82 million and approximately $66,183.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox, Bancor Network and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00209949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.01225982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00094347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020983 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,770,303,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 837,205,646 tokens. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WAX is wax.io

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Radar Relay, Bithumb, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Tidex, Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, C2CX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Upbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

