Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 776.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 54.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

NYSE WSO traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.46. 403,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,452. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average is $156.67. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $180.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

