Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WASH has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point set a $53.00 target price on Washington Trust Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Trust Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.33.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WASH opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The company has a market cap of $857.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.67.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $398,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 16,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 842.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 65,842 shares during the period. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.