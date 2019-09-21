Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,580 shares of company stock worth $1,658,306 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.76.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,808,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,169,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.48. The firm has a market cap of $333.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.39. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $118.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

