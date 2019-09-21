Wagerr (WGR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.46 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. Wagerr has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $827.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000265 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,464,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,084,811 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.