Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 4,756 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.4% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.81. 124,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,782. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

