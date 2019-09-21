Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,142 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 114.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 250,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,592,000 after purchasing an additional 133,801 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 539,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,146,000 after purchasing an additional 57,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.60. 6,093,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,392,434. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $148.99. The firm has a market cap of $342.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

