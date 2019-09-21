Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 27,940 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,940 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 475,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after purchasing an additional 40,477 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 530.1% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 544,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,450,000 after purchasing an additional 457,794 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 103,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 244,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,818. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80.

