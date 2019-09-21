Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,000. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst accounts for 1.7% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst during the 2nd quarter worth $905,000.

In other news, insider Cheryl Pate purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.01 per share, with a total value of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 885,920 shares of company stock worth $26,453,773 in the last three months.

Shares of FINS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. 6,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,457. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

