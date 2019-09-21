Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,543,000 after buying an additional 1,150,264 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,044,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,423 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 565,287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 533,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,781. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $37.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.14.

