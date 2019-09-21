Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $250,000 Position in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OAK. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE:OAK traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $53.60. The stock had a trading volume of 873,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,863. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.96.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $313.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert purchased 10,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 100,000 shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,630,899 shares of company stock worth $7,717,823 over the last three months.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

