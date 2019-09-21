Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.15.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.21. The stock had a trading volume of 242,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,418. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $123.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,259 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total transaction of $151,533.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,673.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,674 shares of company stock worth $53,197,461. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.