Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys 230 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.87. The company had a trading volume of 406,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,620. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $72.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

