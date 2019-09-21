Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,823 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 136,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 166,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,134. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.