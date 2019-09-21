Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.57.

Visa stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.06. 12,813,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,938. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.24. The company has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

