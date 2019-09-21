Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,309,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 148,640 shares during the period. Versum Materials comprises 5.2% of TIG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Versum Materials worth $119,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,224,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,373,000 after buying an additional 120,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Versum Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,049,000 after purchasing an additional 136,731 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Versum Materials by 600.9% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,243,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,731,000 after buying an additional 1,923,595 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Versum Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,312,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in Versum Materials by 354.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,481,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after buying an additional 1,155,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

VSM stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.40. 46,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,566. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Versum Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Versum Materials had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 99.97%. The business had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Versum Materials Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company operates through two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S).

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Versum Materials Inc (NYSE:VSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.