Verge Achieves Market Cap of $70.53 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $70.53 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Graviex, Sistemkoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.02 or 0.00735349 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000820 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011481 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,949,962,639 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Binance, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Graviex, YoBit, TradeOgre, SouthXchange, Crex24, Upbit, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, Huobi and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

