Vereit (NYSE:VER) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Vereit (NYSE:VER) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VER. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI set a $9.00 price target on shares of Vereit and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vereit from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Vereit has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of VER stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vereit has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.89.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Vereit had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $312.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 76.39%.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 433,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,427.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,466,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 117,357,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453,214 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 569.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,350,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,800 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vereit by 565.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 5,400,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vereit by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,928,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

