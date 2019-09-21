Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 60.2% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer in the second quarter worth about $145,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VNE stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. 403,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.72. Veoneer Inc has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $57.93.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.35 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veoneer Inc will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Longbow Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Veoneer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veoneer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

