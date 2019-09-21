Vapiano (ETR:VAO) Given a €5.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Vapiano (ETR:VAO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Vapiano and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €8.12 ($9.44).

Shares of VAO stock opened at €4.55 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,933.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €5.54. The company has a market cap of $118.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. Vapiano has a 12 month low of €3.74 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of €11.90 ($13.84).

Vapiano SE operates a chain of restaurants in the fast casual dining segment in Germany, rest of the Europe, and internationally. As of July 12, 2018, it operated 215 restaurants under the corporate restaurants, joint venture restaurants, and franchise restaurants in 33 countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

