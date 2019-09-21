Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $26,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after buying an additional 38,064 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $156.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,085. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $123.80 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.4507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

