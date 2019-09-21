Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.41% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $198,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $729,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 153.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 337.3% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 77,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 60,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,887. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $91.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

