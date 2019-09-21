Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 540,912 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 540,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.21% of CDW worth $1,639,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,150,000 after buying an additional 1,354,651 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CDW by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,384,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $229,814,000 after buying an additional 228,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CDW by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,226,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,117,000 after buying an additional 604,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDW by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,445,000 after buying an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in CDW by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,236,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,155,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.06. 4,612,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,849. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.29.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

In other news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,742,172.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,213.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,673 shares of company stock worth $14,744,616 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.