Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 40,498 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,883,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.40% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $2,113,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMG. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $815.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $696.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “hold” rating and set a $755.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $709.58.

Shares of CMG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $832.22. 17,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.20 and a 12-month high of $857.90. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $815.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $731.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Ells sold 28,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.66, for a total value of $22,992,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,352,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,559 shares of company stock worth $125,535,353 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

