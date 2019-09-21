Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,531,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.91% of Total System Services worth $2,248,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 119.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSS remained flat at $$133.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $142.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.59.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter W. Driver, Jr. sold 13,759 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,874,526.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,587 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,564. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen lowered Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

