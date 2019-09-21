Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Gartner worth $1,530,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 16.2% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 123,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of Gartner by 0.4% during the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 60,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,334,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $120.89 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. Gartner had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

