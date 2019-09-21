Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 622,563 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,800,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Cardinal Health worth $1,686,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Guggenheim set a $55.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,472,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,114. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.70 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

