Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 34,044 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.27% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $2,329,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 21,807.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 14,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 920.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 35.7% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock traded up $5.39 on Friday, reaching $715.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $500.74 and a one year high of $873.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $685.53 and its 200 day moving average is $740.11.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.07. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $811.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.60.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.