Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.21 Billion Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $2,213,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSN traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.02. The company had a trading volume of 957,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,466. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.60. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $3,600,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

