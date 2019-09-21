Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.03 Billion Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,606,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Omnicom Group worth $2,028,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 443,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,242,000 after acquiring an additional 91,422 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicom Group news, SVP Andrew Castellaneta sold 2,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $160,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,325. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Sunday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.83.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

