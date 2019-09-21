Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.89 Billion Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,321,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.10% of Aptiv worth $1,885,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Aptiv by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $601,537,000 after purchasing an additional 507,774 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,321,000 after purchasing an additional 83,653 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Aptiv by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,659,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $457,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,306 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,511,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,854,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,363,000 after purchasing an additional 61,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $250,768.00. Also, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $427,680.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.42. 49,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $92.98.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

